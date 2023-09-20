US court upholds Roche win in patent case over blockbuster hemophilia drug

By Blake Brittain

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Roche ROG.S subsidiary Genentech convinced a U.S. appeals court on Wednesday to affirm that its blockbuster hemophilia treatment Hemlibra does not infringe a patent owned by pharmaceutical rival Takeda's 4502.T Baxalta unit.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit upheld a Delaware court's ruling that the relevant parts of Baxalta's patent covering blood-clotting antibodies are invalid.

Roche earned 2.3 billion Swiss francs — more than $2.5 billion — from U.S. Hemlibra sales last year, according to a company report.

Representatives for Takeda and Genentech declined to comment on the decision.

Baxalta, based in Westlake Village, California, is a subsidiary of Takeda's Shire unit. Baxalta's 2018 amended complaint against Genentech said that Shire is the world's leading provider of products for treating hemophilia.

Baxalta said Hemlibra clots blood in the same way as its patented antibodies and accused Genentech of infringement. The Delaware court last year invalidated the patent at issue.

A three-judge Federal Circuit panel agreed with the district court on Wednesday that the patent was invalid because it did not enable a person of ordinary skill to recreate all of the antibodies it claimed without "unreasonable experimentation."

The court cited a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision in an antibody patent dispute between Amgen and Sanofi over cholesterol drugs to support its ruling.

The case is Baxalta Inc v. Genentech Inc, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, No. 22-1461.

For Baxalta: William Peterson of Morgan Lewis & Bockius

For Genentech: Eric Stone of Groombridge Wu Baughman & Stone

(Reporting by Blake Brittain in Washington)

