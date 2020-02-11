US Court To Publish Decision On T-Mobile/Sprint Merger Today

(RTTNews) - German telecom giant Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY.PK) announced that the US District Court for the Southern District of New York has informed that Judge Victor Marrero intends to publish his decision on planned merger of T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) and Sprint Corp. (S) today.

Deutsche Telekom said that it remains confident that the judge will decide in favor of the transaction.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.