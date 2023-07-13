News & Insights

US court refuses FTC request to pause Microsoft deal for Activision

July 13, 2023 — 08:13 pm EDT

Written by Kanishka Singh for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, July 13 (Reuters) - A U.S. federal court rejected the Federal Trade Commission's request that it order Microsoft MSFT.O to temporarily hold off on closing its $69 billion purchase of "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard ATVI.O, according to a court filing.

