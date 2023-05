May 19 (Reuters) - CureVac NV CVAC.O said on Friday its request to transfer the ongoing patent litigation filed by Pfizer Inc PFE.N and its German partner BioNTech BNTX.O to the Eastern District of Virginia from the federal district court of Massachusetts has been granted.

(Reporting by Raghav Mahobe in Bengaluru)

