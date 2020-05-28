US Court Freezes Assets Linked to Alleged $9M ICO Scam

A federal court has frozen all funds raised in a $9 million token sale the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has accused of being fraudulent.

In a filing earlier this month, the U.S. District Court sitting in Austin, Texas, froze the assets of the individuals and entities believed to have received funds from the Meta 1 Coin initial coin offering (ICO).

The court agreed with the SEC that the âWarner relief defendantsâ â Wanda Ironheart Traversie-Warner (âTraversieâ), Alfred Dewitt Warner Jr. (âWarnerâ) and Ironheart Trust (âIronheartâ) â would try to âdissipate, conceal or transfer assets,â including by sending them offshore, unless the assets were frozen.

The ruling, dated May 14, encompasses all the fiat currencies and cryptocurrencies linked to the Meta 1 Coin sale. The Warner relief defendants were also tasked with providing the SEC with a list of all assets valued at over $1,000.

This is the latest twist in an increasingly bizarre tale. Launched in 2018 by David Schmidt, a former Republican state senator in Washington State, Meta 1 Coin claimed to have a digital token backed by an art collection valued at over a $1 billion as well as a gold vault worth $2 billion, all audited regularly by KPMG.

The project also promised investors they would make returns of 225,000% from a risk-free investment that would never lose its value.

The SEC has a history of looking sternly at ICOs and this one was no exception. The regulator began legal proceedings against Meta 1 Coin at the end of March. In a strongly worded amended complaint, also filed May 14, the regulator says defendants raised more than $9 million in an unregistered securities offering that was ânothing but a vehicle to steal investorsâ money.â

âThe Defendants have variously claimed that the Coin [Meta 1 Coin] is backed by a $1 billion art collection and/or $2 billion in gold. In reality, the coin is backed by nothing,â the filing reads. The SEC says that $215,000 of the funds raised in the ICO was spent on a Ferrari.

Meta 1 Coin has denied any wrongdoing. At one point the defendants claimed to have turned down an $8 billion offer from a private individual to buy the total coin supply. In a radio show in April 2019, Schmidt and fellow Meta 1 executive trustee Robert Dunlap claimed to have met with the SECâs legal counsel.

â[Dunlap] had about a one-hour discussion with a man from the SEC,â claimed Schmidt. âAnd the fact that he was so impressed with everything that weâre doing, thatâs absolutely upfront and legal, he came in and bought coins.â

Dunlap subsequently admitted he had, in fact, not met with anyone from the SEC.

CoinDesk received a statement from Dunlap at the time of the SECâs initial complaint. Describing the case as having no merit and being slanderous, he argued Meta 1 Coin was waging a âholy warâ against the SEC and the wider federal government so as to provide financial freedom to humanity.

âI am looking forward to dismantling the SEC as they are committing crimes against Humanity in the attempted enforcement of financial slavery,â he said. Claiming the defendants had increased the collateral backing the coins, he also wrote: âMeta 1âs Service and Victory For Humanity Will Be Everlasting.â

The SEC wants funds to be returned to investors and the defendants hit with civil penalties. The regulator is calling for a lifetime ban for Schmidt, Dunlap and the rest of the Meta 1 Coin team from purchasing, selling or issuing securities.

