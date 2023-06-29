News & Insights

US Markets

US court approves Cineworld's restructuring plan

Credit: REUTERS/Phil Noble

June 29, 2023 — 02:08 am EDT

Written by Eva Mathews and Aby Jose Koilparambil for Reuters ->

June 29 (Reuters) - British cinema chain operator Cineworld Group CINE.L said on Wednesday that a U.S. court had approved its debt restructuring plan.

The company, which filed for Chapter 11 protection in the U.S. last year, said it continued to expect to emerge out of bankruptcy in July.

The proposed restructuring involves the release of about $4.53 billion of the group's debt, a rights offering to raise gross proceeds of $800 million and the provision of $1.46 billion in new debt financing, Cineworld had said.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews and Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.