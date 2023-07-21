News & Insights

US Markets

US couple accused of laundering crypto from Bitfinex hack reach plea deal

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

July 21, 2023 — 11:36 am EDT

Written by Luc Cohen for Reuters ->

Adds background, request for comment to defense attorney and prosecutor

NEW YORK, July 21 (Reuters) - An American couple accused of laundering $4.5 billion in cryptocurrency stolen from the 2016 hacking of virtual currency exchange Bitfinex have entered into a plea agreement with federal prosecutors in Washington, court records showed on Friday.

Ilya Lichtenstein and his wife Heather Morgan, both of Manhattan, were initially arrested in February 2022. They are set to appear for a plea hearing on Aug. 3 before U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly in Washington, court records showed.

A lawyer for Lichtenstein and Morgan and a spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney's office in Washington did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The pair was accused of conspiring to launder more than 100,000 bitcoin that was stolen, after a hacker attacked Bitfinex and initiated more than 2,0000 unauthorized transactions.

That was valued at $71 million at the time of the hack, but had appreciated to more than $4.5 billion at the time of their arrest.

(Reporting by Luc Cohen in New York; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Marguerita Choy)

((luc.cohen@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 361 1622; Reuters Messaging: Twitter: @cohenluc))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.