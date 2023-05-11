News & Insights

US could start buying oil for reserve after June sale -energy secretary

May 11, 2023 — 03:47 pm EDT

Written by Timothy Gardner for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, May 11 (Reuters) - U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm told lawmakers on Thursday her department could start repurchasing oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) after completing a congressionally mandated sale next month.

"That congressionally mandated sale of 26 million barrels will be completed by June, and it's at that point where we will flip the switch and then seek to purchase," Granholm told lawmakers in a hearing in the U.S. House of Representatives.

The Biden administration last year conducted the largest ever sale from the SPR of 180 million barrels. That and other sales last year have pushed the level of the reserve to about 372 million barrels, the lowest since 1983.

Granholm previously said the Energy Department could start buying back in the fourth quarter after maintenance on two of the reserve's four sites on the coasts of Texas and Louisiana.

The administration has said it will buy oil when prices are consistently at or below $67 to $72 per barrel. U.S. crude prices CLc1 fell more than 2% on Thursday to settle at $70.87 a barrel. O/R

