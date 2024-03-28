News & Insights

US corn plantings seen lower in 2024, soy acres higher, USDA says

Credit: REUTERS/Dane Rhys

March 28, 2024 — 12:07 pm EDT

Written by Karl Plume for Reuters ->

CHICAGO, March 28 (Reuters) - U.S. farmers are planning to reduce corn plantings to 90.036 million acres in 2024, from 94.641 million last year, and increase soybean plantings to 86.510 million acres, from 83.600 million in 2023, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said on Thursday.

USDA projected U.S. wheat plantings will decline to 47.498 million acres, from 49.575 million in 2023, led by a drop in winter wheat acres, the USDA said in its annual prospective plantings report.

In a quarterly grain stocks report also released on Thursday, the USDA said U.S. stocks of corn, soybeans and wheat as of March 1 were all higher than the same time last year.

