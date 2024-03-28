US corn plantings seen 5% lower in 2024, soy acres higher, USDA says

By Karl Plume

CHICAGO, March 28 (Reuters) - U.S. farmers are planning to cut corn plantings by more than expected in 2024 while expanding soybean seedings, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said on Thursday, as low crop prices and high input costs have many growers looking to cut expenses.

Prices for both crops are hovering near three-year lows as global supplies swell with rising South American harvests and slowing demand from top importer China.

The USDA said U.S. farmers plan to seed 90.036 million acres with corn in 2024, down 5% from 94.641 million acres last year and below a USDA forecast in February of 91.000 million acres.

Soybean plantings were seen rising 3% to 86.510 million acres, from 83.600 million in 2023, the fifth most on record but short of the 87.500 million acres forecast by USDA last month.

Analysts polled by Reuters, on average, had expected corn plantings to decline to 91.776 million acres, while soybean seedings were seen at 86.530 million acres.

USDA projected all U.S. wheat plantings will decline by 4% to 47.498 million acres, from 49.575 million in 2023, led by a drop in winter wheat acres. The agency's forecasts for spring and durum wheat acres were above expectations.

In a separate quarterly grain stocks report, the USDA said stocks of U.S. corn as of March 1 swelled to 8.347 billion bushels, the most in five years. Soybean stocks rose to a two-year high of 1.845 billion bushels, while wheat stocks rose to 1.087 billion bushels, a three-year high.

Benchmark Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) corn futures Cv1 jumped 3.5% following the USDA report and wheat Wv1 rose 3%. Soybeans Sv1 were near unchanged.

(Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago Editing by Bill Berkrot)

