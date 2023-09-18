US corn harvest 9% complete, soy 5%; ratings lowest in a decade -USDA

By Julie Ingwersen

CHICAGO, Sept 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. corn harvest was 9% complete by Sunday and the soybean harvest 5% complete, government data showed on Monday, both ahead of five-year averages, however crop condition ratings hovered at their lowest in a decade, reflecting dry conditions in much of the Midwest.

Corn supplies were less of a concern after the government projected the second-largest corn crop on record at 15.1 billion bushels.

The USDA in a weekly crop progress report rated 51% of the corn crop in good to excellent condition, down 1 percentage point from a week ago, in line with trade expectations and the lowest for this time of year since 2012, a major drought year.

Soybean ratings were unchanged with 52% of the crop rated as good to excellent. Ten analysts surveyed by Reuters on average had expected a decline of 1 percentage point. Still, the ratings were the lowest for soybeans at this time of year since 2013.

Crops in the United States, the world's No. 2 exporter of corn and soybeans after Brazil, have ripened ahead of normal, underscoring the impact of dry weather in the Corn Belt.

The USDA said 54% of the U.S. corn crop was mature by Sunday, ahead of the five-year average of 44%. For soybeans, 54% of the crop was dropping leaves, a sign of maturity, compared with the five-year average of 43%.

The share of U.S. corn production located in a drought area had risen to 54% by Sept. 12, from 49% in the prior week, the USDA said in a separate report. A year earlier, only 30% of the crop was located in an area experiencing drought.

Meanwhile, farmers have begun seeding the U.S. winter wheat crop that will be harvested in 2024. The USDA reported winter wheat plantings as 15% complete, in line with trade expectations and just behind the five-year average of 16%.

For the 2023 spring wheat crop, the USDA said the harvest was 93% complete, matching the five-year average but behind the average analyst estimate of 94%.

All figures in percent:

Category

Analyst average

Analyst range

USDA last week

USDA this week

Corn condition ratings*

51

50-52

52

51

Corn harvested (%)

10

8-12

5

9

Soybean condition ratings*

51

50-53

52

52

Soybeans harvested (%)

4

1-5

NA

5

Spring wheat harvested (%)

94

92-96

87

93

Winter wheat planted (%)

15

11-20

7

15

*% good/excellent

(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen; Editing by Paul Simao and Sonali Paul)

((Julie.ingwersen@thomsonreuters.com; 1-313-484-5283; Reuters Messaging: julie.ingwersen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.