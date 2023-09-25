US corn harvest 15% complete, soy 12%; soy ratings fall -USDA

By Julie Ingwersen

CHICAGO, Sept 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. corn harvest was 15% complete by Sunday and the soybean harvest 12% finished, government data showed on Monday, both slightly ahead of five-year averages, while soybean condition ratings fell to their lowest since 2013 as dry conditions persisted in much of the Midwest.

The soy ratings add to concerns over production prospects after the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on Sept. 12 forecast U.S. soybean production would fall to a four-year low of 4.146 billion bushels this year. The United States is the world's No. 2 supplier of soybeans and corn after Brazil.

The USDA in a weekly crop progress report rated 50% of the soybean crop in good to excellent condition, down 1 percentage point from a week ago, and the lowest for this time of year since 2013.

Corn ratings improved, with 53% of the crop rated as good to excellent, up from 52% previously. Ten analysts surveyed by Reuters on average had expected no change in ratings for either crop.

Both crops have ripened ahead of normal, underscoring the impact of dry weather. The USDA said 70% of the U.S. corn crop was mature by Sunday, ahead of the five-year average of 60%. For soybeans, 73% of the crop was dropping leaves, a sign of maturity, compared with the five-year average of 62%.

The share of U.S. corn production located in a drought area had risen to 58% by Sept. 19, from 54% in the prior week, the USDA said in a separate report. A year earlier, only 34% of the crop was located in an area experiencing drought.

Meanwhile, farmers have begun seeding the U.S. winter wheat crop that will be harvested in 2024. The USDA reported winter wheat plantings as 26% complete, behind the average analyst estimate of 27% and the five-year average of 29%.

For the 2023 spring wheat crop, the USDA said the harvest was 96% complete, matching the five-year average but behind the average analyst estimate of 97%.

All figures in percent:

Category

Analyst average

Analyst range

USDA last week

USDA this week

Corn condition ratings*

51

50-51

51

53

Corn harvested (%)

17

13-22

9

15

Soybean condition ratings*

52

51-52

52

50

Soybeans harvested (%)

14

10-18

5

12

Spring wheat harvested (%)

97

96-98

93

96

Winter wheat planted (%)

27

23-29

15

26

*% good/excellent

(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen; Editing by Richard Chang and Bill Berkrot)

