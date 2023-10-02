US corn and soy harvests 23% complete, soy ratings improve

By Julie Ingwersen

CHICAGO, Oct 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. corn and soy harvests were 23% complete by Sunday, government data showed on Monday, slightly behind analysts' expectations that both crops would be 25% harvested.

Soybean condition ratings improved very slightly, further easing concerns over tight supplies after the U.S. Agriculture Department on Friday reported higher-than-expected stockpiles of the oilseed.

Corn conditions remained the same as a week ago at 53% of the crop in good or excellent condition. Soybean conditions improved to 52% from 50%.

The United States is the world's No. 2 supplier of soybeans and corn after Brazil.

Meanwhile, farmers have begun seeding the U.S. winter wheat crop that will be harvested in 2024. The USDA reported winter wheat plantings as 40% complete, in line with analysts' expectations.

All figures in percent:

Category

Analyst average

Analyst range

USDA last week

USDA this week

Corn condition ratings*

53

52-54

53

53

Corn harvested (%)

25

23-30

15

23

Soybean condition ratings*

50

49-51

50

52

Soybeans harvested (%)

25

21-30

12

23

Winter wheat planted (%)

40

36-44

26

40

(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen and Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

