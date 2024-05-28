News & Insights

US Copper Corp. Seeks Partners for Key Project

May 28, 2024 — 05:10 pm EDT

US Copper Corp (TSE:USCU) has released an update.

US Copper Corp. has initiated conversations with potential strategic partners to rejuvenate its Moonlight-Superior Copper Project, one of the USA’s most significant undeveloped copper mines, with the project poised to supply the rising domestic demand for copper amid the transition to green energy. With copper prices soaring past $10,000 per ton, the company aims to leverage its proximity to Tesla’s Gigafactory and potential government incentives to secure its place as a crucial provider in the US’s efforts to secure materials essential for renewable technologies and electric vehicles.

