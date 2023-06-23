News & Insights

US Markets

US convenes nuclear meeting with China, France, Russia and UK -State Dept

June 23, 2023 — 10:41 am EDT

Written by Rami Ayyub for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, June 23 (Reuters) - The United States convened a meeting this month of nuclear experts from China, France, Russia and the United Kingdom to discuss strategic risk reduction and nuclear doctrines, the State Department said.

The meeting took place on June 13-14 in Cairo, the department said in a statement.

(Reporting by Rami Ayyub; Editing by Caitlin Webber)

((Rami.Ayyub@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.