US convenes nuclear meeting with China, France, Russia and UK -State Dept

WASHINGTON, June 23 (Reuters) - The United States convened a meeting this month of nuclear experts from China, France, Russia and the United Kingdom to discuss strategic risk reduction and nuclear doctrines, the State Department said.

The meeting took place on June 13-14 in Cairo, the department said in a statement.

(Reporting by Rami Ayyub; Editing by Caitlin Webber)

((Rami.Ayyub@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.