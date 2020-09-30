Markets

US Consumers Gain Confidence in Economy: 5 Winners

Contributor
Tirthankar Chakraborty Zacks
Published
the Conference Board six-month high five-month high Lynn Franco

How to Play the Rise in Consumer Confidence?

Whirlpool Corporation WHR VGM Score Central Garden Pet Company CENT Lifetime Brands, Inc. LCUT the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here. LaZBoy Incorporated LZB Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company HBB

The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All                

See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>
Click to get this free report

Whirlpool Corporation (WHR): Free Stock Analysis Report

Central Garden Pet Company (CENT): Free Stock Analysis Report

LaZBoy Incorporated (LZB): Free Stock Analysis Report

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (HBB): Free Stock Analysis Report

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (LCUT): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Zacks

    Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular