U.S. Consumer Sentiment Improves Marginally Less Than Previously Estimated In July

(RTTNews) - Revised data released by the University of Michigan on Friday showed consumer sentiment in the U.S. improved marginally less than previously estimated in the month of July.

The University of Michigan said its consumer sentiment index for July was downwardly revised to 61.7 from a preliminary reading of 61.8. Economists had expected the index to be upwardly revised to 62.0.

Despite the unexpected downward revision, the consumer sentiment index for July is still above the final June reading of 60.7.

The report said the current economic conditions index climbed to 68.0 in July from 64.8 in June, while the index of consumer expectations edged down to 57.7 in July from 58.1 in June.

"Although recent trends show sentiment moving in a favorable direction, sentiment remains broadly negative," said Surveys of Consumers Director Joanne Hsu.

She added, "Consumers are hardly optimistic about the trajectory of the economy, even as their worries have softened since April 2025."

On the inflation front, the report said year-ahead inflation expectations fell for a second straight month, tumbling to 4.5 percent in July from 5.0 percent in June.

Long-run inflation expectations receded for the third consecutive month, plunging to 3.4 percent in July from 4.0 percent in June.

