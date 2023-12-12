US consumer prices unexpectedly rise in November

WASHINGTON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - U.S. consumer prices unexpectedly rose in November while underlying inflation pushed higher, offering more evidence that the Federal Reserve was unlikely to pivot to interest rate cuts early next year.

The consumer price index edged up 0.1% last month after being unchanged in October, the Labor Department's Bureau of Labor Statistics said on Tuesday. In the 12 months through November, the CPI increased 3.1% after rising 3.2% in October.

Officials from the U.S. central bank were due to gather for a two-day policy meeting on Tuesday. The Fed is expected to leave rates unchanged on Wednesday, with economists confident that its policy tightening campaign is over.

"(Fed Chair Jerome) Powell will likely continue to guide that rate cuts are not yet being considered but will not substantially push back on market pricing," said Veronica Clark, an economist at Citigroup in New York.

The Fed has raised its policy rate by 525 basis points to the current 5.25%-5.50% range since March 2022.

Excluding the volatile food and energy components, the CPI increased 0.3% in November after climbing 0.2% in the prior month. The so-called core CPI was lifted by a rebound in prices of used cars and trucks.

The core CPI increased 4.0% on a year-on-year basis in November after advancing by the same margin in October.

(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Paul Simao and Chizu Nomiyama)

