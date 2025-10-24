Markets
USD

U.S. Consumer Prices Rise Slightly Less Than Expected In September

October 24, 2025 — 08:39 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - A closely watched report released by the Labor Department on Friday showed consumer prices in the U.S. increased by slightly less than expected in the month of September.

The Labor Department said its consumer price index rose by 0.3 percent in September after climbing by 0.4 percent in August. Economists had expected consumer prices to rise by another 0.4 percent.

The report also said the annual rate of growth by consumer prices ticked up to 3.0 percent in September from 2.9 percent in August, although that was slower than the 3.1 percent jump expected by economists.

Excluding food and energy prices, the core consumer price index crept up by 0.2 percent in September after rising by 0.3 percent in August. Core consumer prices were expected to increase by another 0.3 percent.

The Labor Department also said the annual rate of growth by consumer prices slowed to 3.0 percent in September from 3.1 percent August. Economists had expected the pace of growth to remain unchanged.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

USD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.