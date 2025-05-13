U.S. Consumer Prices Rise Slightly Less Than Expected In April

Markets
(RTTNews) - Consumer prices in the U.S. rose by slightly less than expected in the month of April, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Tuesday.

The Labor Department said its consumer price index inched up by 0.2 percent in April after edging down by 0.1 percent in March. Economists had expected consumer prices to rise by 0.3 percent.

Excluding food and energy prices, core consumer prices also rose by 0.2 percent in April after creeping up by 0.1 percent in March. Core consumer prices were also expected to climb by 0.3 percent.

The report also said the annual rate of growth by consumer prices slowed to 2.3 percent in April from 2.4 percent in March, while the annual rate of growth by core consumer prices was unchanged at 2.8 percent.

