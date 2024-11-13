News & Insights

U.S. Consumer Prices Rise In Line With Estimates In October

November 13, 2024 — 08:42 am EST

(RTTNews) - A closely watched report released by the Labor Department on Wednesday showed consumer prices in the U.S. rose in line with economist estimates in the month of October.

The Labor Department said its consumer price index crept up by 0.2 percent in October, matching the upticks seen in each of the three previous months as well as expectations.

The report also said the annual rate of consumer price growth accelerated to 2.6 percent in October from 2.4 percent in September. The faster growth also came in line with economist estimates.

Excluding food and energy prices, core consumer prices climbed by 0.3 percent in October, matching the increases seen in each of the two previous months along with expectations.

The annual rate of core consumer price growth was unchanged from the previous month at 3.3 percent, which also in line with estimates.

RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
