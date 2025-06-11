U.S. Consumer Prices Inch Up Slightly Less Than Expected In May

(RTTNews) - A closely watched report released by the Labor Department on Wednesday showed a slight increase by consumer prices in the U.S. in the month of May.

The Labor Department said its consumer price index inched up by 0.1 percent in May after rising by 0.2 percent in April. Economists had expected another 0.2 percent increase.

Meanwhile, the report said the annual rate of consumer price growth accelerated to 2.4 percent in May from 2.3 percent in April. The annual rate of consumer price growth was expected to speed up to 2.5 percent.

Excluding food and energy prices, core consumer prices still crept up by 0.1 percent in May after edging up by 0.2 percent in April. Economists had expected core consumer prices to rise by another 0.2 percent.

The annual rate of core consumer price growth in May was unchanged from the previous month at 2.8 percent, while economists had expected the annual rate of core consumer price growth to accelerate to 2.9 percent.

