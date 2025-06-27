U.S. Consumer Prices Inch Up 0.1% In May, In Line With Estimates

(RTTNews) - The Commerce Department released a closely watched report on Friday showing consumer prices in the U.S. crept up in line with expectations in the month of May.

The report said the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index inched up by 0.1 percent in May, matching the uptick seen in April as well as economist estimates.

The annual rate of growth by the PCE price index accelerated to 2.3 percent in May from 2.2 percent in April, which also matched expectations.

Meanwhile, the core PCE price index, which excludes food and energy prices, rose by 0.2 percent in May after inching up by 0.1 percent in April. Economists had expected another 0.1 percent uptick.

The annual rate of growth by the core PCE price index accelerated to 2.7 percent in May from an upwardly revised 2.6 percent in April.

Economists had expected annual rate of growth by the core PCE price index to tick up to 2.6 percent from the 2.5 percent originally reported for the previous month.

The Federal Reserve's preferred readings on consumer price inflation were included in the Commerce Department's report on personal income and spending.

The report said personal income fell by 0.4 percent in May after climbing by 0.7 percent in April, while personal spending edged down by 0.1 percent in May after rising by 0.2 percent in April.

