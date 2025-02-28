News & Insights

Markets
USD

U.S. Consumer Price Inflation Data Matches Estimates In January

February 28, 2025 — 08:42 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Closely watched readings on consumer price inflation increased in line with economist estimates in the month of January, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Friday.

The Commerce Department said its personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index rose by 0.3 percent in January, matching the increase seen in December as well as economist estimates.

The annual rate of growth by the PCE price index slowed to 2.5 percent in January from 2.6 percent in December, which also matched expectations.

Excluding food and energy prices, the core PCE price still climbed by 0.3 percent in January after edging up by 0.2 percent in December. The increase by core prices was also in line with estimates.

The annual rate of core PCE price growth slowed to 2.6 percent in January from 2.9 percent in December, which also matched expectations.

The Federal Reserve's preferred readings on consumer price inflation were included in the Commerce Department's report on personal income and spending.

The report said personal income grew by 0.9 percent in January after rising by 0.4 percent in December, while personal spending dipped by 0.2 percent in January after climbing by 0.8 percent in December.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

USD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.