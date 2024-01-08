US Consumer Inflation Expectations Hit 2-Year Low, New York Fed Survey Reveals

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York’s December 2023 Survey of Consumer Expectations unveiled a marked decline in consumer inflation expectations across all observed horizons and varied sentiments across different economic indicators.

Notably, year-ahead inflation expectations fell to the lowest levels recorded since January 2021.

Key Highlights: Inflation Expectations: The median inflation expectations at the one-year-ahead horizon dipped from 3.4% to 3.0%, the lowest in nearly two years. Over three years, this expectation fell from 3.0% to 2.6%, and over five years, it declined from 2.7% to 2.5%. Earnings and Spending Growth: Median one-year-ahead expected earnings growth is now at 2.5%, the lowest since April 2021. This is primarily influenced by respondents with a high school diploma or less. Additionally, expectations for earnings growth and spending growth have slightly decreased. Sector-Specific Price Change Expectations: College Education Costs: Increased by 0.5 percentage points to 6.3%. Food Costs: Decreased by 0.3 percentage points to 5.0%. Rent Costs: Decreased by 0.7 percentage points to 7.3%. Gas and Medical Care Costs: Remained unchanged at 4.5% and 9.1%, respectively. Job Market Outlook: The mean perceived probability of losing one's job in the next year has marginally decreased to 13.4%. Concurrently, there’s a slight increase in the probability of voluntarily leaving a job, up to 20.4%, along with a marginal rise from 55.2% to 55.9% in the perceived chances of finding a new job if the current one is lost. Household Income and Financial Situations: The median expected growth in household income slightly decreased to 3.0%. However, this remained above the pre-COVID-19 pandemic level of 2.7%. Notably, perceptions regarding households’ current financial situations have improved, with fewer respondents feeling worse off than a year ago. Interest Rates and Stock Market Expectations: The probability of an interest-rate increase in the next 12 months fell to 25.9%, the lowest since November 2021. There was a marginal increase in the expectation of higher stock prices in the next 12 months, to 36.7%. Market Reactions

Monday saw a buoyant start to the second week of the new year for stocks, rebounding robustly after the previous week’s downturn.

As of 11:20 a.m. in New York, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) experienced an uptick of 0.5%, positioning itself for its most substantial daily gain since Dec. 21. Simultaneously, the tech-heavy Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) surged 1.2%, on course for its strongest performance since Dec. 13. Additionally, small-cap stocks, as represented by the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSE:IWM), saw a 1% increase. However, the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSE:DIA) slightly bucked the trend, dipping 0.1%, primarily influenced by a decline in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)’s shares.

Read Now: US Energy Stocks Dive On Crude, Natural Gas Price Slump: Contrarian Analyst Says ‘Own Commodities’ In 2024

Photo: Shutterstock

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Profit with More New & Research. Gain access to a streaming platform with all the information you need to invest better today. Click here to start your 14 Day Trial of Benzinga Professional

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.