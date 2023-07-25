News & Insights

US Markets

US consumer confidence rises to two-year high in July

Credit: REUTERS/LUCY NICHOLSON

July 25, 2023 — 10:21 am EDT

Written by Lucia Mutikani for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, July 25 (Reuters) - U.S. consumer confidence increased to a two-year high in July amid continued optimism about the labor market, though worries about a recession persisted, a survey showed on Tuesday.

The Conference Board said its consumer confidence index rose to 117 this month, the highest reading since July 2021, from 110.1 in June. Economists polled by Reuters had expected the index to increase to 111.8.

"Headline confidence appears to have broken out of the sideways trend that prevailed for much of the last year," said Dana Peterson, the Conference Board's chief economist. "Greater confidence was evident across all age groups, and among both consumers earning incomes less than $50,000 and those making more than $100,000."

Consumers' perceptions of the likelihood of a recession over the next 12 month ticked up, but remained below the recent peak earlier in the year. About 70.6% of consumers this month said a recession was "somewhat" or "very likely," up from 69.9% in June.

(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Paul Simao)

((Lucia.Mutikani@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.