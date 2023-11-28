News & Insights

US consumer confidence rises in November

November 28, 2023 — 10:12 am EST

WASHINGTON, Nov 28 (Reuters) - U.S. consumer confidence rose in November after three straight monthly declines, though households continued to anticipate a recession over the next year, a survey showed on Tuesday.

The Conference Board said its consumer confidence index increased to 102.0 this month from a downwardly revised 99.1 in October. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the index dipping to 101.0 from the previously reported 102.6.

