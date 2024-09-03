News & Insights

Markets
USD

U.S. Construction Spending Unexpectedly Dips 0.3% In July

September 03, 2024 — 11:05 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The Commerce Department released a repot on Tuesday unexpectedly showing a decrease by U.S. construction spending in the month of July.

The report said construction spending fell by 0.3 percent to an annual rate of $2.163 trillion in July, while revised data showed construction spending was nearly unchanged at an annual rate of $2.169 trillion in June.

Economists had expected construction spending to come in unchanged compared to the 0.3 percent decrease originally reported for the previous month.

The unexpected dip by total construction spending came as spending on private construction slid by 0.4 percent to an annual rate of $1.679 trillion.

Spending on residential construction fell by 0.4 percent to an annual rate of $941.6 billion, while spending on non-residential construction declined by 0.4 percent to an annual rate of $737.2 billion.

Meanwhile, the Commerce Department said spending on public construction inched up by 0.1 percent to an annual rate of $484.0 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

USD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.