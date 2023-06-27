US considering new restrictions on AI chip exports to China - WSJ

Adds shares in paragraph 2 and details in paragraph 5, background in paragraphs 3 and 4

June 27 (Reuters) - The United States is considering new restrictions on exports of artificial intelligence chips to China, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Shares of Nvidia NVDA.Oand Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) AMD.Ofell about 1.4% on the news.

Nvidia, Micron, and AMD are among the U.S. chipmakers caught in the crossfire between China and the Biden administration.

In September, Nvidia had said that U.S. officials asked the company to stop exporting two top computing chips for artificial intelligence work to China.

The Commerce Department will stop the shipments of chips made by Nvidia and other chip companies to customers in China as early as July, the report said.

The Department of Commerce did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The new curbs being mulled by the department would ban the sale of even A800 chips without a license, the report added.

