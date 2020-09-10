US Congressman Darren Soto to Accept Cryptocurrency Donations for 2020 Election

Cryptocurrencies

Rep. Darren Soto (D-Fla.) â sponsor of a number of legislative proposals around blockchain technology â is accepting cryptocurrency donations for his reelection campaign.

  • Soto made the announcement during the U.S. Blockchain Debate on Wednesday, hosted by Sotoâs campaign and the Chamber of Digital Commerce PAC.
  • Donations will be processed by payments processor BitPay, with eight different cryptocurrency options supported for conversion into U.S. dollars.
  • Those include bitcoin (BTC), bitcoin cash (BCH), ether (ETH), Gemini dollar (GUSD), USD Coin (USDC), Paxos standard (PAX), Binance USD (BUSD) and XRP.
  • Soto has long been an advocate of blockchain technology, saying the government should support its use for business and consumers, according to a press release.
  • Soto, who is also a co-chair of the Congressional Blockchain Caucus, said he was âexcitedâ to host a crypto debate on the same day as a vote to pass parts of the Digital Taxonomy Act.
  • The proposal was ultimately passed and added to the wider Consumer Safety Technology Act.
  • This will now be debated in the House of Representatives.
  • The blockchain portion of the act would require the Federal Trade Commission to submit a report and recommendations to Congress on unfair or deceptive acts relating to digital assets, Sotoâs spokesperson told CoinDesk.

