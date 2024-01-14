US congressional leaders unveil stopgap bill to avert shutdown

By David Morgan and Andy Sullivan

WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Democratic and Republican leaders in the U.S. Congress on Sunday unveiled a short-term spending bill that would avert a partial government shutdown and keep federal agencies operating into March.

The agreement aims to avert short-term chaos and buy more time to craft the complex spending legislation that funds government activity.

Government agencies that oversee transportation, housing, and other services are due to run out of funding by midnight on Friday and would have to scale back activity if new funding is not signed into law.

The Democratic-led Senate and Republican-controlled House of Representatives have been at odds over spending levels for months.

(Reporting by Andy Sullivan; Editing by Tom Hogue and Kim Coghill)

((andy.sullivan@thomsonreuters.com; +1 202 421 5603;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.