News & Insights

US Markets
MSFT

US Congress bans staff use of Microsoft's AI Copilot, Axios reports

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

March 29, 2024 — 04:16 pm EDT

Written by Mrinmay Dey and Mehnaz Yasmin for Reuters ->

Adds comment from Microsoft in paragraph 4; adds background in paragraph 6

March 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives has set a strict ban on congressional staffers' use of Microsoft's MSFT.O Copilot generative AI assistant, Axios reported on Friday.

"The Microsoft Copilot application has been deemed by the Office of Cybersecurity to be a risk to users due to the threat of leaking House data to non-House approved cloud services," the House's Chief Administrative Officer Catherine Szpindor said, according to the Axios report.

"We recognize that government users have higher security requirements for data. That’s why we announced a roadmap of Microsoft AI tools, like Copilot, that meet federal government security and compliance requirements that we intend to deliver later this year,” a Microsoft spokesperson told Reuters.

The U.S. House's chief administrative office did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Policymakers have been looking at potential risks in federal agency adoption of artificial intelligence and the adequacy of safeguards to protect individual privacy and ensure fair treatment.

(Reporting by Mrinmay Dey and Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Marguerita Choy and David Gregorio)

((mrinmay.dey@thomsonreuters.com; +91 7362903319;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MSFT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.