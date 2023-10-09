News & Insights

US confirms death of nine Americans in Israel -statement

Credit: REUTERS/SALEH SALEM

October 09, 2023 — 08:31 am EDT

Written by Humeyra Pamuk and Katharine Jackson for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Oct 9 (Reuters) - The United States on Monday confirmed the death of nine Americans in Israel during the violence in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the victims and to the families of all those affected, and wish those injured a speedy recovery. We continue to monitor the situation closely and remain in touch with our Israeli partners, particularly the local authorities," a National Security Council spokesperson said in a statement.

(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Katharine Jackson)

((Katharine.Jackson@thomsonreuters.com; 202-898-8300;))

Reuters
