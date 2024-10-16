U.S. Comps Growth Boosts Domino's Q3 Results Despite Global Pressure

Domino's Pizza, Inc. DPZ recently reported third-quarter fiscal 2024 results, wherein both the top and bottom lines increased year over year. The company benefited from robust comparable sales growth.



Higher revenues from the supply chain, courtesy of higher order volumes and an increase in the company's food basket pricing to stores aided the company’s results. Strong contributions from U.S. franchise advertising and U.S. franchise royalties and fees added to the positives.



Growth in U.S. Same-Store Sales

Comps at Domino’s domestic stores (including company-owned and franchise stores) rose 3% year over year. This was driven by positive order counts and 5.4% growth in carryout as well as a 1.3% increase in delivery. Our model predicted the metric to increase 4.2% from the year-ago level.



At domestic company-owned stores, Domino’s comps rose 3.1% year over year compared with 2.9% growth a year ago. We estimated the metric to increase 2.9%.



Domestic franchise store comps jumped 3% year over year against a 0.7% decline reported in the prior-year quarter. Our model expected the metric to increase 4.3%.



The company’s U.S. comps growth was aided by the success of the Domino's Rewards program, which boosted transaction growth. Uber integration contributed 2.7% of U.S. sales in third-quarter fiscal 2024. This channel is expected to continue driving growth.

International Same-Store Sales Gains Marginally

Comps at international stores, excluding foreign currency translation, rose 0.8% year over year compared with 3.3% in the prior-year quarter. Macroeconomic and geopolitical pressures, particularly in Asia, Europe and the Middle East negatively impacted the company’s international comps.

Fiscal 2024 Guidance

The company expects around 6% annual global retail sales growth. For fiscal 2024, it anticipates global net store growth in the range of 800 to 850. DPZ expects more than 8% annual income from operation growth.

Long-Term Guidance (2026-2028)

The company expects more than 7% annual global retail sales growth. DPZ expects more than 8% annual income from operation growth.

DPZ’s Zacks Rank

Domino's currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Stocks to Consider

Here are some better-ranked stocks from the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector.



Abercrombie & Fitch Co. ANF presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



ANF has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 28%, on average. The stock has surged 154.4% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ANF’s fiscal 2024 sales and earnings per share (EPS) indicates growth of 13% and 63.4%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. BOOT currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). BOOT has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.1%, on average. The stock has risen 105.4% in the past year.



The consensus estimate for BOOT’s fiscal 2025 sales and EPS indicates growth of 12% and 10.5%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



CAVA Group, Inc. CAVA carries a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. CAVA has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 257.7%, on average. The stock has surged 161.6% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CAVA’s 2024 sales and EPS indicates a rise of 28.8% and 104.8%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.

