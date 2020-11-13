US Company Now Lets Travelers Pay for Passports With Bitcoin
Peninsula Visa, a firm providing passport and visa services in the U.S., says it now accepts payments in bitcoin.
- Peninsula said Wednesday the payments will be processed through Coinbase Commerce, the merchant payments arm of the cryptocurrency exchange.
- Not all services are included; currently, customers can use bitcoin to fund passport renewals, name changes and second passports.
- Other passport and visa services will be included in the program over the next year, the firm said.
- “Never before has anyone been able to pay for a U.S. passport using a digital currency,” said Evan James, chief operating officer at Peninsula Visa.
- With the coronavirus pushing the world to be increasingly digital, bringing in the new payment options now “feels like the right move at the right time,” he added.
