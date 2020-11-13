US Company Now Lets Travelers Pay for Passports With Bitcoin

Peninsula Visa, a firm providing passport and visa services in the U.S., says it now accepts payments in bitcoin.

Peninsula said Wednesday the payments will be processed through Coinbase Commerce, the merchant payments arm of the cryptocurrency exchange.

Not all services are included; currently, customers can use bitcoin to fund passport renewals, name changes and second passports.

Other passport and visa services will be included in the program over the next year, the firm said.

“Never before has anyone been able to pay for a U.S. passport using a digital currency,” said Evan James, chief operating officer at Peninsula Visa.

With the coronavirus pushing the world to be increasingly digital, bringing in the new payment options now “feels like the right move at the right time,” he added.

Also read: Coinbase’s Retail Payments Wing Crosses $200M in Transactions

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.