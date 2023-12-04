US commodity regular proposes plan to boost scrutiny of carbon credit markets

Dec 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Monday proposed guidance for companies seeking to list voluntary carbon credits for trading, as calls mount for greater oversight of such markets.

The proposal details expectations for CFTC-registered market looking to offer trading of carbon credits, which some firms buy in a bid to offset or mitigate greenhouse gas emissions.

Regulators have pushed for heightened scrutiny of voluntary carbon markets, which have developed outside government oversight, due to concerns over quality and double counting. The CFTC's proposal comes as world leaders gather for the COP28 climate summit in Dubai.

As of November 2023, 18 futures contracts for voluntary carbon market products have been submitted for listing with the CFTC, the agency said in its proposal. CFTC said in a separate statement it is seeking public comments on the plan.

The CFTC needs to strengthen the integrity and transparency of markets for derivatives of such credits to ensure they are "real, additional, permanent, verifiable" and represent unique metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions reduced or removed from the atmosphere, Chair Rostin Behnam said in a statement.

The CFTC's plan calls for listing firms to establish quality standards, delivery points and inspection provisions for any voluntary carbon credits, among other requirements. Firms should only list contracts that are not readily susceptible to manipulation, the CFTC proposal said.

In a separate statement, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen described the plan as "an important step by the CFTC toward promoting the integrity of carbon credits and enabling greater liquidity, price discovery, and responsible product innovation" for such credits.

The comment period for the proposal will be end on Feb. 16, the CFTC said.

(Reporting by Chris Prentice in New York; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

