U.S. commercial HVAC equipment view upgraded at OTR Global

October 21, 2024 — 09:25 am EDT

OTR Global upgraded its U.S. commercial HVAC equipment view, noting checks that show HVAC sales and outlook strength. Companies in the U.S. commercial HVAC equipment space include Trane (TT) and Johnson Controls’ (JCI) and the outlook for their U.S. commercial HVAC equipment businesses was upgraded to Mixed from Negative at OTR, which also upgraded its view of the U.S. commercial HVAC equipment business of Carrier (CARR) to Positive from Mixed.

