US commerce secretary holds 'productive' talk with China ambassador ahead of trip

Credit: REUTERS/ELIZABETH FRANTZ

August 22, 2023 — 04:32 pm EDT

Written by Kanishka Singh and Eric Beech for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Aug 22 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo met with Chinese Ambassador Xie Feng on Tuesday and had a "productive discussion" ahead of her trip to China, the U.S. Commerce Department said in a statement.

"Secretary Raimondo raised issues of importance to the United States and American businesses and workers and discussed issues relating to the U.S.-China commercial relationship, challenges faced by U.S. businesses, and areas for potential cooperation," the Commerce Department said on Tuesday.

