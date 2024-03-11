US Coast Guard says no oil sheen seen off California after spill

Updates March 10 story to add Coast Guard statement in paragraphs 7-8

March 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Coast Guard said an overflight on Sunday no longer detected an oil sheen off the coast of Huntington Beach, California, after oil spill discovered on Friday was cleaned up.

The agency said offshore recovery assets would be demobilized after they recovered about 85 gallons (322 liters) of product from the ocean.

"Shoreline cleanup teams continue to observe tar balls along the beaches in Huntington Beach and will continue to remove them as needed," the agency said, adding they had already removed about 800 pounds (363 kg) of oily waste and tar balls.

The agency spotted the oil spill on Friday about 2.8 miles (4.5 km) off Huntington Beach, near two drilling platforms.

An investigation into the cause of the oil spill is currently under way, the agency said on Saturday.

Beta Offshore, a subsidiary of Amplify Energy Corp AMPY.N reported a potential spill of produced water from its offshore Platform Elly off Huntington beach on Friday, according to a regulatory filing, causing the company to shut down a pipeline.

The Coast Guard on Sunday said reports of Platform Elly reporting a discharge of produced water on the morning of March 8 are correct, but the "characteristics of the produced water from Platform Elly do not align with what was observed from the sheen."

"Currently, we do not believe the sheen and the discharge are related," the agency added.

