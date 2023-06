June 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Coast Guard on Thursday said a debris field was discovered within the search area by a remotely operated vehicle near the Titanic.

Experts within the unified command were evaluating the information, the Coast Guard said.

(Reporting by Gursimran Kaur in Bengaluru; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((GursimranKaur.Mehar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.