US closes probe into 3 mln Hyundai, Kia vehicles over fire risks

WASHINGTON, Feb 7 (Reuters) - U.S. auto safety regulators said on Wednesday they have closed an investigation into engine fire risks in 3 million Hyundai Motor 005380.KS and Kia 000270.KS vehicles.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said it was ending the probe after the affiliated Korean automakers previously issued eight recalls covering about 3 million vehicles to address engine fires.

Hyundai said it was pleased with the investigation closure and "is committed to proactively identifying and addressing potential safety issues." Kia did not comment.

NHTSA first opened investigations in 2019 and upgraded them in 2021 after reports of 161 fires from engine failures.

Hyundai told NHTSA in December it will send reminders to all owners affected by engine failures and fires every eight months for the next three years to get the recall completed, while Kia will issue similar notifications to the majority of its owners every eight months for the next three years.

NHTSA said both Hyundai and Kia have been installing an engine control software modification known as Knock Sensor

Detection Software that is intended to detect impending engine failure, alert the driver, and limit engine power. Both companies have also extended limited engine warranties.

Kia in December recalled 80,000 2011 model year Sorento vehicles for engine fire risks for inspections and if necessary engine replacements.

