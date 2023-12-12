US citizen accused of stabbings in Brazil falls to death from hotel room

SAO PAULO, Dec 12 (Reuters) - A U.S. citizen accused of trying to stab his girlfriend and a taxi driver in Brazil's northeastern city of Salvador jumped to his death from a hotel room on Tuesday while police attempted to arrest him, according to police in Bahia state.

The American was accused of other crimes in March this year and had stayed at the hotel with false documents making it difficult to locate him, police said.

"It was his choice, when police arrived and knocked on the door, it was his choice. Sadly, he tried to flee and jumped out the window," said police officer Mariana Ouais, who did not give the suspect's full name.

The stabbings took place on Sunday in an upscale part of Salvador, police said, adding that the American had cut his hair in an attempt to disguise his identity.

Police had obtained an arrest warrant for the crimes of attempted murder and femicide.

"The permits for removal and forensics have been issued and the hotel staff will be interviewed," Ouais said.

Reuters did not receive a response for a request to comment from the U.S. Embassy in Brasilia by the time of publication.

(Reporting by Eduardo Simões; Writing by Steven Grattan Editing by Marguerita Choy)

((Steven.Grattan@thomsonreuters.com;))

