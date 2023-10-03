US Cities Where Rent Is (and Isn’t) Affordable for the Average Income Earner

It’s becoming increasingly difficult to find affordable places to rent in cities across America, as the rise in rent prices continues to increase at a much faster rate than wages. According to a study conducted by Clever’s Real Estate Witch, from 1985 to 2020, rent prices increased 149%, while income grew just 35%. That means that rent prices have increased about four times faster than income during that time period.

Because rents are rising faster than income, many Americans are having to put a larger percentage of their hard-earned dollars toward rent. The Clever study also found that from 1985 to 2020, the median U.S. rent-to-income ratio nearly doubled, from 9% to 17%.

Of course, the percentage of income the average earner will put toward rent varies greatly from city to city, with some cities remaining affordable for the average earner, and others falling out of reach.

Here’s a look at 10 cities with the greatest percentage of homes available to rent for 30% or less of the median salary and 10 cities with the least percentage of homes available to rent for 30% or less of the median salary, as identified by CashNetUSA.

Cities Where Rent Is Affordable for the Average Income Earner

In these 10 cities — which include multiple cities in Iowa, Michigan and Ohio — the average earner can afford most rental properties.

1. Hartford, Connecticut

Percentage of rentals affordable to median earners: 96.8%

2. Toledo, Ohio

3. Akron, Ohio

4. Detroit

5. Rockford, Illinois

6. Cedar Rapids, Iowa

7. Warren, Michigan

8. Charleston, West Virginia

9. Des Moines, Iowa

10. Racine, Wisconsin

Cities Where Rent Is Not Affordable for the Average Income Earner

A good financial rule of thumb is to not spend more than 30% of your income on rent. Unfortunately, in these 10 cities, median income earners will likely need to spend more than that to afford a rental.

Here’s a look at the cities with the least affordable rent for the average income earner.

1. Miami

2. Cambridge, Massachusetts

3. Boston

4. Chula Vista, California

5. Gilbert, Arizona

6. North Las Vegas, Nevada

7. New York

8. Santa Ana, California

9. Savannah, Georgia

10. San Diego

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: US Cities Where Rent Is (and Isn’t) Affordable for the Average Income Earner

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.