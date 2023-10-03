News & Insights

US Cities Where Rent Is (and Isn’t) Affordable for the Average Income Earner

October 03, 2023 — 01:00 pm EDT

Written by Gabrielle Olya for GOBankingRates ->

It’s becoming increasingly difficult to find affordable places to rent in cities across America, as the rise in rent prices continues to increase at a much faster rate than wages. According to a study conducted by Clever’s Real Estate Witch, from 1985 to 2020, rent prices increased 149%, while income grew just 35%. That means that rent prices have increased about four times faster than income during that time period.

Because rents are rising faster than income, many Americans are having to put a larger percentage of their hard-earned dollars toward rent. The Clever study also found that from 1985 to 2020, the median U.S. rent-to-income ratio nearly doubled, from 9% to 17%.

Of course, the percentage of income the average earner will put toward rent varies greatly from city to city, with some cities remaining affordable for the average earner, and others falling out of reach.

Here’s a look at 10 cities with the greatest percentage of homes available to rent for 30% or less of the median salary and 10 cities with the least percentage of homes available to rent for 30% or less of the median salary, as identified by CashNetUSA.

Downtown Detroit skyline reflection on the Detroit River.

Cities Where Rent Is Affordable for the Average Income Earner

In these 10 cities — which include multiple cities in Iowa, Michigan and Ohio — the average earner can afford most rental properties.

Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Arch in Hartford, Connecticut, USA commemorating the Civil War.

1. Hartford, Connecticut

  • Percentage of rentals affordable to median earners: 96.8%

Maumee River and Toledo Ohio skyline.

2. Toledo, Ohio

dusk in Akron, Ohio.

3. Akron, Ohio

Detroit Michigan skyline

4. Detroit

Bridge in Rockford, Illinois, USA.

5. Rockford, Illinois

Aerial View of Cedar Rapids Iowa Downtown.

6. Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Warren Michigan General Motors Technical Center

7. Warren, Michigan

Charleston, West Virginia, USA downtown skyline on the river at dusk.

8. Charleston, West Virginia

Des Moines, Iowa skyline from the state capital at sunset.

9. Des Moines, Iowa

Racine is a city in and the county seat of Racine County, Wisconsin, United States.

10. Racine, Wisconsin

Boston, Massachusetts, USA - October 14, 2016: Pedestrians cross at the Old State House in Boston.

Cities Where Rent Is Not Affordable for the Average Income Earner

A good financial rule of thumb is to not spend more than 30% of your income on rent. Unfortunately, in these 10 cities, median income earners will likely need to spend more than that to afford a rental.

Here’s a look at the cities with the least affordable rent for the average income earner.

Fishing pier at South Pointe Park and view of skyscrapers in Miami Beach, Florida.

1. Miami

Cambridge Massachusetts home

2. Cambridge, Massachusetts

Sailboats on the Charles River with Boston's Back Bay skyline in the background.

3. Boston

Chula Vista California

4. Chula Vista, California

Gilbert is a town in Maricopa County, Arizona, United States, located southeast of Phoenix, within the Phoenix metropolitan area.

5. Gilbert, Arizona

North View Las Vegas Mountain Range Mojave Desert Nevada, USA

6. North Las Vegas, Nevada

Statue of Liberty and New York City Skyline with Manhattan Financial District, Battery Park, Water of New York Harbor, World Trade Center, Empire State Building, Governors island and Blue Sky with Puffy Clouds.

7. New York

Daytime skyline view of downtown Santa Ana, California, USA.

8. Santa Ana, California

Tree lined historic homes on the community road in Savannah Georgia USA.

9. Savannah, Georgia

San Diego skyline during the day

10. San Diego

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: US Cities Where Rent Is (and Isn’t) Affordable for the Average Income Earner

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

