News & Insights

US Markets

US, China top military officials spoke on Thursday -Pentagon statement

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

December 21, 2023 — 08:47 am EST

Written by Doina Chiacu for Reuters ->

Adds details from statement in paragraphs 2-3, background in paragraphs 4-5

WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - The chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff spoke to his Chinese counterpart on Thursday morning, his office said as the United States and China resumed military communications.

General CQ Brown spoke with General Liu Zhenli, his counterpart in the People’s Liberation Army of China, by video teleconference, the Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

It was the first time they had spoken since Brown took office following his Senate confirmation as the top U.S. military officer in September, it said. Such contacts were severed after then-House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited self-ruled Taiwan in August 2022.

The United States has been coordinating with Beijing to arrange military-to-military talks, the Pentagon said last week.

U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping agreed last month at a closely watched California summit to resume such contacts.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; editing by Susan Heavey)

((sheavey@thomsonreuters.com; +1-202-898-8300;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.