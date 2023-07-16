US, China envoys aim to revive climate diplomacy

By Valerie Volcovici

BEIJING, July 17 (Reuters) - The United States' climate envoy John Kerry arrived at the Beijing Hotel in the Chinese capital on Monday for talks with his Chinese counterpart Xie Zhenhua, with the two sides aiming to rebuild trust following a suspension in talks last year.

As delegates representing the world's top two greenhouse gas emitters gathered in a conference room overlooking Beijing's Forbidden City on Monday morning, Xie said the two climate envoys could play a role in improving U.S.-China relations.

"In the next three days we hope we can begin taking some big steps that will send a signal to the world about the serious purpose of China and the United States to address a common risk, threat, challenge to all of humanity created by humans themselves," Kerry said.

"Yesterday after we met each other, I did a little calculation," Xie said. "I counted that since the two of us have been appointed special envoys, we have met 53 times."

(Reporting by Valerie Volcovici and the Beijing Newsroom; Writing by David Stanway; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Sonali Paul)

((Ethan.Wang@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.