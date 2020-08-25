US Markets
TEVA

US charges ex-CEO of drug company with fraud tied to Teva tender offer

Contributor
Jonathan Stempel Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN

U.S. prosecutors on Tuesday announced insider trading charges accusing the former chief executive of Auspex Pharmaceuticals Inc with tipping friends and family about an anticipated tender offer for his company by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd in 2015.

NEW YORK, Aug 25 (Reuters) - U.S. prosecutors on Tuesday announced insider trading charges accusing the former chief executive of Auspex Pharmaceuticals Inc with tipping friends and family about an anticipated tender offer for his company by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd TEVA.TA in 2015.

Prosecutors in New York said the defendant, Sepehr Sarshar, misappropriated material nonpublic information from Auspex related to the tender offer, resulting in trades that generated approximately $700,000 of illegal profit.

Sarshar, 53, of Encinitas, California, was charged with three fraud counts.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((jon.stempel@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6317; Reuters Messaging: jon.stempel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TEVA

Latest US Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular