US Chamber of Commerce urges judge to block Medicare drug pricing program

By Nate Raymond

Sept 15 (Reuters) - A lawyer for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce on Friday urged a federal judge to block President Joe Biden's administration from implementing a new program that would let Medicare negotiate prices with pharmaceutical companies for selected costly drugs.

Jeffrey Bucholtz, the business group's attorney, told U.S. District Judge Michael Newman in Dayton, Ohio, that the program violated drugmakers' due process rights by giving the government the power to effectively dictate prices for their medicines.

"There is a very, very high risk, maybe a guarantee, but certainly a very, very high risk, that this regime will result in prices that are unfair," Bucholtz argued.

The program, which was established by Biden's signature Inflation Reduction Act, aims to save $25 billion annually by 2031 through price negotiations for the drugs most costly to Medicare, which mostly serves Americans aged 65 and older.

Americans pay more for prescription medicines than people in any other country.

Bucholtz urged Newman to block the program before Oct. 1, when the makers of the first 10 drugs picked by the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services for inclusion in the program must agree to start negotiations over prices.

Those drugs, announced on Aug. 29, include the blood thinners Eliquis from Bristol-Myers Squibb BMY.N and Pfizer PFE.N and Xarelto from Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N; Merck & Co's MRK.N diabetes drug Januvia; and AbbVie's ABBV.N leukemia treatment Imbruvica.

Pricing changes following negotiations on the 10 drugs would take effect in 2026.

Bucholtz argued the program effectively establishes "price controls" that will result in unfair rates that violate the due process clause of the U.S. Constitution's 5th Amendment.

Bucholtz said that far from establishing a real negotiation, the drugmakers either must agree to whatever the government deems to be the "maximum fair price" or face draconian penalties in the form of an excise tax of up to 1,900% of U.S. sales of the drug.

But lawyers with the U.S. Department of Justice said that the program was far from compulsory and said if the drugmakers did not like those two options, there was a third: Withdraw their voluntary participation in the Medicare and Medicaid programs.

"If they choose not to, that's their prerogative," said Justice Department attorney Brian Netter. "But under the system that has been devised by Congress, under decades of precedent, there is no judicial recourse at this juncture."

Justice Department attorney Stephen Pezzi also argued the Chamber of Commerce and affiliates failed to establish standing to challenge the program as it identified just one member, AbbVie, that would be affected by it.

While several other drugmakers including Chamber members have filed separate lawsuits challenging the program, Pezzi said AbbVie appeared to be litigating by "proxy."

Yet he said the AbbVie subsidiary that actually makes Imbruvica was not even a Chamber of Commerce member until months after the business group filed the lawsuit in June.

Newman, an appointee of former Republican President Donald Trump, said he was "very mindful of the time constraints" and hoped to rule "as quickly as we can."

The case is Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce et al v Becerra et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of Ohio, No. 23-00156.

For the Chamber of Commerce: Jeffrey Bucholtz of King & Spalding

For the government: Alexander Sverdlov of the U.S. Department of Justice

Read more:

Drugmakers could find sympathetic US Supreme Court in drug pricing lawsuits

Blood thinners, diabetes meds among first 10 drugs for US price negotiations

US Chamber of Commerce sues over government's drug pricing power

(Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston, Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi)

((Nate.Raymond@thomsonreuters.com and Twitter @nateraymond; 347-243-6917; Reuters Messaging: nate.raymond.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.