US Chamber of Commerce sues securities regulator over new share buyback rule

NEW YORK, May 12 (Reuters) - A powerful U.S. business lobby group said it sued the Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday over a new regulation requiring publicly traded companies to disclose more information about share buyback programs.

The Chamber of Commerce says the new requirements, which SEC commissioners approved last week in a 3-2 vote, will hurt public companies and their investors. The group accused the SEC of failing to properly weigh the costs and benefits of the plan or to give industry enough time to react to the proposal.

The rule requires public companies share the rationale for their repurchases, details about company policies and daily tally of buybacks on a quarterly or semi-annual basis. It takes effect later this year.

Tom Quaadman, executive vice president of the Chamber's Center for Capital Markets Competitiveness, said in an interview that buyback programs return money to investors and give companies a way to handle excess cash.

"Are investors better off or worse off after this rule? We would argue they are worse off," Quaadman said.

Critics of share buybacks say they give a short-term boost to share prices at the expense of long-term investment and extra liquidity during downturns. Democratic lawmakers including Senator Elizabeth Warren have slammed such programs.

It marks the latest challenge facing an ambitious policy agenda being rolled out by Democratic SEC Chair Gary Gensler. The agency faces criticism from industry and lawmakers over the speed and breadth of a slew of new rules. A decision last year by the increasingly conservative Supreme Court threatens Gensler's climate policy agenda.

The SEC has also been defending against another lawsuit from the Chamber and others over the agency's decision to roll back a 2020 proxy advisor rule. The business group is appealing a decision by a federal judge in Tennessee to dismiss that case.

