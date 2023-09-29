News & Insights

US CFTC orders 3 major US banks to pay over $50 mln for swap reporting failures

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

September 29, 2023 — 10:18 pm EDT

Written by Kanishka Singh for Reuters ->

By Kanishka Singh

WASHINGTON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Friday ordered Goldman Sachs GS.N, Bank of America BAC.N and JPMorgan JPM.N to pay a total of over $50 million to settle charges of swap reporting failures and other violations, the agency said.

JPMorgan, Bank of America, and Goldman Sachs will pay civil monetary penalties of $15 million, $8 million, and $30 million respectively, the CFTC said in a statement.

Goldman Sachs was penalized for failing to diligently supervise a wide range of its swap dealer activities, and "for unprecedented failures regarding swap data reporting," the commission said.

The order announced Friday also includes Goldman Sachs taking steps to develop a written remediation plan and retain a consultant to advise on and assess its remediation plan.

JPMorgan was fined for violations related to swaps reporting, while Bank of America was penalized over "failing to diligently supervise swaps reporting and failing to comply with swaps reporting obligations," the commission added.

The commission said its order recognized "substantial cooperation" from each of the three banks with regulators and added that the cooperation resulted in reduced civil monetary penalties.

