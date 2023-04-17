US Markets

US Centcom says senior Islamic state leader targeted in Syria raid, likely killed

April 17, 2023 — 03:16 am EDT

Written by Jahnavi Nidumolu for Reuters ->

April 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. Central Command said its forces targeted and likely killed a senior Islamic State leader who it said was involved in "planning terror attacks in the Middle East and Europe" in the early hours of Monday.

The U.S. Central Command forces said it conducted the unilateral helicopter raid in Northern Syria, resulting in the probable death of the Islamic state leader. Two other armed individuals were killed, it said.

U.S. troops and civilians were not wounded in the attack, nor were U.S. helicopters damaged, the Central Command said.

